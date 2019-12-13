|
|
Robert E. Andrews, Sr.
Claymont - Robert E. Andrews, Sr. passed away on December 12, 2019 at Delaware Hospice Center, Milford, DE.
He was born in Ridgely, Maryland to the late Luke and Gladys Andrews. Robert retired as a tire salesman. He was a member of Chester Bethel Church.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean Andrews, his daughters, Nancy Quinn (Bob) and Carol Hauser (Paul), daughter-in-law Tanya Andrews, 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his son Robert E. Andrews, Jr. and his two sisters and three brothers.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Chester Bethel Church, 2619 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19810 where friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the adjoining Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019