Robert E. Litchford
Wilmington - Robert E. Litchford, 74, passed away on November 13 at Sunrise Hospice.
Bob was born and raised in Wilmington where he lived his entire life. He enjoyed watching the Phillies and had an expert knowledge of rock and roll music from the 1950s and 1960s. One of his lifetime highlights was meeting Dick Clark. Bob also enjoyed playing the organ. He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Lucille Litchford (Smith). Bob is survived by several cousins.
Special thanks go to Bob's friends and caretakers at Mosaic - especially Michelle, Kenny and the staff at Grubb road.
A memorial service will take place Saturday, November 21 at 10:30am at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808. Due to covid-19 restrictions, a mask must be worn and social distancing followed. In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial contribution in Bob's memory to Easter Seals of Delaware, 61 Corporate Cir, New Castle, DE 1972. To send condolences visit: mccreryandharra.com
.