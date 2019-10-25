Services
Robert E. Willey Obituary
Robert E. Willey

Bear - Robert E. Willey passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019.

Friends may visit at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 2431 Frazer Rd., Newark on Tuesday October 29, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and on Wednesday October 30 at 10:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 am on Wednesday with burial following in All Saints Cemetery.

For online condolences and a complete obituary, please visit www.beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
