Robert E. Willey
Bear - Robert E. Willey passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019.
Friends may visit at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 2431 Frazer Rd., Newark on Tuesday October 29, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and on Wednesday October 30 at 10:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 am on Wednesday with burial following in All Saints Cemetery.
For online condolences and a complete obituary, please visit www.beesonfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019