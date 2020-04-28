Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
370 Cypress St
Millington, MD 21651
(410) 928-5311
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Robert Edward Ash


1939 - 2020
Robert Edward Ash

Millington, MD - Robert Edward Ash, 80, of Millington, MD passed away Wed. April 22, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD.

A visitation will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 12-3 pm at Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD. A private ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Union Bethel AME Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Union Bethel AME Church c/o Maxine Ash P.O. Box 114 Millington, MD 21651. The family will hold a public Celebration of Life at a later date after the COVID 19 pandemic is over.

For a complete obituary, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
