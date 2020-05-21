Robert F. DavisWilmington - Age 81, passed away May 17, 2020.Born April 26, 1939 in Roxbury, MA, he was the son of the late Hyman and Mary (nee Goldstein) Davis. Bob worked for DuPont for 32 years and was then President of Tomark Industries for 25 years. He enjoyed traveling, classical music, and good scotch.Bob is survived by his wife, Arlene (nee Sherman); sons, Bradley of North East, MD, Michael of Wilmington, DE, and James of Wilmington, DE.; and nine grandchildren.Services were private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.SchoenbergMemorial Chapel