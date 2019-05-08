Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Wilmington - Robert F. Lewis, age 95, of Wilmington, formerly of Michigan, passed away on May 5, 2019.

He was a graduate of P.S. DuPont High School Class of 1941. He attended the University of Delaware. He met and married his high school sweetheart, Emily Allegretto, who he was happily married to for 70 years. Bob was a Chemist Technician with the Hercules Company in Wilmington for 40 years. He retired from Hercules in the late 1980's. He was an avid stamp collector for his entire adult life. He actually sold a stamp collection in 1968 to help finance the home they purchased.

Survived by his loving wife Emily A. Lewis, devoted nephew William "Buzz" Stoddart, and loving niece and her family Linda D. MacLeod.

At the request of the family services and interment will be private.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on May 8, 2019
