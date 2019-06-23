|
Robert F. "Bob" McVey, Sr.
Middletown - Robert F. "Bob" McVey, Sr., age 76, of Middletown, DE, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Wilmington, DE on May 16, 1943, he was a son of the late Randolf and Vendela (Benny) Robinson McVey. Bob served in the Military, where he was recipient of a Purple Heart for wounds received in action during the Vietnam War. Bob proudly served the US Army, 3rd Squadron, 5th Calvary, The Black Knights, and later worked tirelessly as an Honor Guard for the VFW Post 475, in Newark Delaware. He retired from General Motors Corporation in Wilmington Delaware, where he worked for over 43 years.
Bob was also active with Disabled American Veterans, and a former member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Bob loved his home, riding his tractors, having get togethers in his outside Poll Barn, where he loved spending time with his children and friends. Bob was always there to help his children, relatives and friends with household projects, coaching little league, or whatever else people needed him for.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the people at The Voorhees Care and Rehabilitation Center, Voorhees New Jersey and the Philadelphia VA Hospice team Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for their loving care and support during his final days.
Bob is survived by his sons, Robert F. McVey Jr., Bruce F. McVey; daughter, Brandi McVey Lettich; sister, Ruth Ann Wick; and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased in death by a son, Brian F. McVey; and brother, James T. McVey. Bob was a loving and caring son, father, grandfather and friend to everyone he met.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12:30 pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Lt. J Allison O'Daniel VFW Post 475, 100 Veterans Dr., Newark, DE 19711, where a memorial service will begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will be held at 10 am on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Lt. J Allison O'Daniel VFW Post 475, at the address listed above.
Published in The News Journal on June 23, 2019