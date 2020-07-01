Robert F. "Bob" Miller
Robert F. "Bob" Miller

Hockessin - Robert F. "Bob" Miller, age 86, of Hockessin, DE, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Wilmington, Bob was the son of the late Harry and Agnes (Donohue) Miller. He was a graduate of Salesianum School and the University of Delaware. He served his country proudly in the US Navy on the USS Arcadia during the Korean War. For 30 years, he worked for Delaware Importers, retiring in 1998 as the wine manager. He also enjoyed teaching at the Center of Lifelong Learning for 11 years. When his sons were young, he was a Little League coach. His memberships included the St. John the Beloved Church and formerly, Cavaliers Country Club. Sara Kenney Miller, his wife of 59 years predeceased him in 2016.

Bob loved life and his family, wine, vodka straight up, good movies, a great story teller and a bon vivant—most of all, a gentle and kind man we loved. He had an opinion about everything and was not afraid to share it. His grandchildren called him Big Bob and he relished sharing his stories with them.

Bob will be dearly missed by his sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Sheila, Mark and Jane and Bob and Nanci, all of Wilmington; his grandchildren, Nora Wolford (Bob), Bridget Reiser (Steve), Sean, Tommy (Megan), Margot (Alexandru Cîinaru), Paul and Laura; great grandson Andrew Wolford; his sister, Elizabeth O'Connor and sister-in-law Mary Kenney of Titusville, FL. He was also pre-deceased by his brother-in-law Rev Robert Kenney OSFS with whom we shared dinner and sports on TV nearly every Sunday

Friends and family are invited to visitation on Tuesday, July 7th between 9:30 and 10:30 AM at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on July 7th at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. John the Beloved Church at the address above or to Oblates of St. Francis De Sales, Annency Hall, 1120 Blue Ball Road, Childs, MD 21916.




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
