|
|
Robert F. Parris
Quinton, NJ - Robert F. Parris Jr. of Quinton, NJ passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019 at his Friends Village residence. Bob was born in Salem, NJ, May 28, 1929 to the late Robert F. Parris Sr. and Anna Perry Parris. He enjoyed growing up in Hillcrest Terrace along with his late brothers George (Betty Lou) and Eugene (Connie). Bob was a hard worker and as a young man helped deliver milk before heading off to school. He graduated from Salem High in 1947. He also worked at Dunn's and Hitchners Furniture store. He began work with DuPonts in 1948 as a Lab Technician, Chambers Works, Petroleum Lab, retiring in 1985 with 37 years service. Bob attended Quinton Baptist Church and was active in the Christian Classics. He was also a member for many years with the Sure Shot Gun Club, enjoying many trips to Tioga, PA with his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Bob was a Master Mason, Pennsgrove-Excesior, Lodge #54, F. & A.M. He just celebrated his 68th Anniversary. Also a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and Joppa Chapter #53 Royal Arch Mason. Bob was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Florence Harris Parris. Bob is survived by his daughter Donna McNemar (John) of Lewes, DE. He has three grandchildren, Kelly, Scott (Jessica) and Brian (Patty). Also survived by four Great Grandgirls, Maddy, Allyson, Reilly and Moxie, and his brother in law, Charles Brud Harris. He is survived by many neices and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing on Saturday, August 10 from 10 AM-11 AM, with a service following. WOODSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 34 Oak St., Salem, NJ 08079. Burial will follow at Lawnside Cemetery, Woodstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Quinton Baptist Church, PO Box 6, Quinton, NJ 08072 or Compassionate Care Hospice, 261 Connecticut Drive, Suite 1, Burlington, NJ 08016. Also any .
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 9, 2019