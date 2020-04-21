|
|
Robert F. "Bob" Vavala
Rehoboth Beach - Robert F. "Bob" Vavala, age 67, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Born in Wilmington on August 14, 1952, he was a son of Grace Mary (Elliott) Vari. After retiring from DuPont as a chemist, Bob made his home in Rehoboth Beach.
Traveling and exploring new places was one of Bob's greatest passions. There was never an idle moment when he traveled. Bob was always looking for his next big adventure all over the world, including Hawaii, Aruba, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Greece, and numerous islands. He loved spending time outdoors whether it was fishing, golfing, visiting the beach, or just being out in nature. Most of all, Bob treasured every moment spent with his family and loved making new memories.
In addition to his mother, Bob will be dearly missed by his children, Robert (Diane), Jason (Lelia), Nicholas (Ashley Randall), Jennifer, and Matthew (Jessica) Vavala; brothers, Richard (Bonnie), Michael, James (Donna), and Kenneth (Helen) Vavala; 11 grandchildren; his companion, Brenda O'Malley; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-378-0300
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020