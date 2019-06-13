Services
Lewes - Robert F. Wright passed away at his home in Lewes, DE June 9, 2019. Born 1936 in Wilmington, DE. Robert will be dearly missed by his 4 daughters and their spouses Robin & Joe Callahan, Joy & Dan Stilwell, Jessica & Tim Lehne, Jennifer & Jeff Fisher and his 4 grandchildren & their spouses, 6 great-grandchildren and sisters Dorothy Rodenhiser and Becky Mery. He was a graduate of Brown Vocational H.S and Staunton Military Academy. Bob was a 33 degree Mason, Shriner, President of Wright Construction Company and Wright's Self Storage. In lieu of flowers contributions to . A Celebration of Life to be held at later date.
Published in The News Journal on June 13, 2019
