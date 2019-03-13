|
Robert "Bob" Faulkner Jr.
Wilmington - Robert Faulkner, Jr., (Bob) age 81 passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, the only child of the late A. Robert Faulkner, Sr., and Ada Mae Bishop Faulkner. His career with DuPont as a marketing representative brought him from Tennessee, to Charlotte, NC and later to Wilmington, DE. He was a devout man of faith and was devoted to his wife, children, and grandchildren. Bob and his family were active at their church and his Christian faith was a central part of his life.
In addition to his beloved wife of 58 years, Rosa Maria De Robertis Faulkner; he is survived by three loving children: A. Robert Faulkner, III (Sheri), Karen Faulkner Knoettner (Jeff), and Kathryn Faulkner O'Bryan (John); and three cherished grandchildren: Ian, Kristin, and Stephen O'Bryan.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Ogletown Baptist Church, 316 Red Mill Road, Newark, DE 19713 on Saturday, March 16 between 9:30 and 11am. A service to celebrate Bob's life will follow at 11am. Donations in his memory may be made to , 1300 North Grant Ave, #100, Wilmington, DE 19806. For directions, to send an online condolence, or see an expanded obituary visit www.stranofeeley.com
