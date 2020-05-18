Robert "Bob" Fox
Wilmington - Robert "Bob" N. Fox, 77, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Batesburg-Leesville, SC, passed away on Friday May 15, 2020.
Bob graduated from John Dickinson High School in 1961 and then served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from his career at Widener University in 2009. He was an avid fan of bluegrass music and was always in attendance at the Annual Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival, as well as any other bluegrass concerts that were held in the region.
He is predeceased by his sons James and Michael. He survived by his wife Erlinda and son Robert "Andrew" (Heather Smith).
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sunday Breakfast Mission, P.O. Box 352, Wilmington, DE 19899, or online at https://www.sundaybreakfastmission.org/.
