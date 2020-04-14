|
Robert G. Brooks
Middletown - Robert G. Brooks, 83, of Middletown, Delaware passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Bob was born in Niagara Falls, New York on February 5, 1937, son of the late George O. S. and Helena (Smith) Brooks. He was employed as an engineering designer with the DuPont Company. He was also a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church in Middletown.
Bob is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Kay (Ames) Brooks; his children, Daniel R. Brooks and wife, Diane, Pamela K. Brooks and husband, Mark Krause; his grandchildren, Daniel Jr., Jacob and Ryan.
A Memorial Service and Gathering in honor of Bob will be held at a future date and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to the , 240 N. James Street, Newport, DE 19804 ().
To offer condolences, www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020