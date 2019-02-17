|
|
Robert G. "Bob" Clifton III
Bear - Robert G. "Bob" Clifton III, age 96, of Bear, DE and formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on August 19, 1922, he was the son of Charles H. and Helen (Frick) Clifton. A U.S. Army veteran of WWII, Bob proudly served in the European Theatre and the occupation of Berlin.
A brilliant, master cabinet maker, he worked on the Edith DuPont-Pierson Estate for over 20 years. Bob was also known as a professional drummer, playing big band music. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing tennis, bowling, boating and camping.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 48+ years, E. Jane (Ryan) Clifton; children, Robert C. Clifton (Ann) of Wilmington, Susan Green of Washington D.C., Brian Bradford (Sandi) of Newark and Joseph Sawoska (Celia) of Monroe, NY: grandchildren, Jenny, Laura, Andrew, Patrick, Katherine, Cherie, Anneliese, Eric, Daniel, Jacob and David; and great grandchildren, Tyler, Caitlyn, Colin, Aubrey, Benjamin, Dakota, Malachai and Raidyn.
*** Services are pending due to the weather. Check in Tuesday for updated service details.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to the Delaware SPCA 455 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark, DE 19713 or Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019