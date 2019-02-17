Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel
2220 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel
2220 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Clifton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. "Bob" Clifton III


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert G. "Bob" Clifton III Obituary
Robert G. "Bob" Clifton III

Bear - Robert G. "Bob" Clifton III, age 96, of Bear, DE and formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Philadelphia, PA on August 19, 1922, he was the son of Charles H. and Helen (Frick) Clifton. A U.S. Army veteran of WWII, Bob proudly served in the European Theatre and the occupation of Berlin.

A brilliant, master cabinet maker, he worked on the Edith DuPont-Pierson Estate for over 20 years. Bob was also known as a professional drummer, playing big band music. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing tennis, bowling, boating and camping.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 48+ years, E. Jane (Ryan) Clifton; children, Robert C. Clifton (Ann) of Wilmington, Susan Green of Washington D.C., Brian Bradford (Sandi) of Newark and Joseph Sawoska (Celia) of Monroe, NY: grandchildren, Jenny, Laura, Andrew, Patrick, Katherine, Cherie, Anneliese, Eric, Daniel, Jacob and David; and great grandchildren, Tyler, Caitlyn, Colin, Aubrey, Benjamin, Dakota, Malachai and Raidyn.

*** Services are pending due to the weather. Check in Tuesday for updated service details.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to the Delaware SPCA 455 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark, DE 19713 or Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Download Now