Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel
2220 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel
2220 North DuPont Parkway
New Castle, DE
Robert G. "Bob" Clifton Iii


1922 - 2019
Robert G. "Bob" Clifton Iii Obituary
Robert G. "Bob" Clifton III

Bear - Robert G. "Bob" Clifton III, age 96, of Bear, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends has been rescheduled to 1 pm until 2 pm on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Gracelawn Memorial Park chapel, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 2 pm. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
