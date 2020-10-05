Robert G. Conomon
Wilmington - Robert G. Conomon passed away on October 4, 2020, surrounded by his family, at the Christiana Hospital.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bernadette Conomon, his children, Robert G. Conomon, Jr (Debbie), Cathi Conomon, David Conomon (Amanda), Mark Conomon (Jessica), his brother, Jack Conomon (Dorothy), 7 grandchildren, his great-grandson and his aunt Frances Conomon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mathew's Church, 907 W. Newport Pike, Wilmington, DE 19804 where a viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private. To view and expanded obituary or send a condolence visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
.