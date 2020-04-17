|
|
Robert Gibney
Wilmington - Robert "Bob" Gibney passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside on March 23rd, just 3 months short of his 91st birthday. Known as Bob by his many friends, he served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He was a faithful employee of Diamond State Telephone (later known as Bell Atlantic) for 38 years as a cable splicer and pole climber before retiring. He was a master craftsman who designed and built multiple additions to his family home in Cardiff. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary Rita Gibney and is survived by his two daughters, Susan Comegys (Michael) and Dr. Sandy Gibney (Rick). He will be laid to eternal rest at Silverbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sunday Breakfast Mission or the Ministry of Caring, who both have faithfully served those in need. To send condolences visit: www.mcccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020