Robert Gordon Bobo, III
Wilmington - Robert Gordon Bobo III, 25, of Wilmington, passed away suddenly on June 14, 2019. He was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and The Sheffield Institute for the Recording Arts.
Robert is survived by his son, Robert G. Bobo IV and Bobby's mother, Elysse Epperson, parents Robert G. Bobo, Jr. (Diane Stephens) and Dorothy Parker Bobo (Ed Lennon), grandmothers Marlyn Bobo and Sharon Parker, uncles Eric Bobo, Michael Parker (Ruby), Matthew Parker (Clara), Richard Parker (Patricia), aunt Jean Bobo, cousins Spencer Read and Andrew, Mariah and Julia Parker, and Ed's sons Jason (Mary), Michael (Rebecca), and Robert. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Robert G. Bobo, Sr. and Stuart Parker, cousin Kevin Parker, and Mom Mom Betty Esgro.
Robert's greatest joys in life were his son and his music.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Brandywine Valley Funeral Care, Beeson Chapel, 412 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Calvary Hillcrest Episcopal Church, 304 Lore Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19809.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Robert G. Bobo III Memorial Fund, which will benefit Robert's son. Donations can be made at any Wells Fargo Bank branch or through the fund's Facebook page.
"Music, when soft voices die, vibrates in the memory." Percy Bysshe Shelley
Published in The News Journal on June 23, 2019