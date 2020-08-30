1/1
Robert Grant "Bob" Hocker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Grant "Bob" Hocker

Wilmington - Robert G. Hocker, PhD, age 95, passed away peacefully August 29th 2020 after a long-term illness. Son of the late Harry Paul Hocker and Beatrice Corl Hocker of Wilmington, Bob graduated Wilmington H.S. and entered Penn State University briefly. He was subsequently drafted into the U.S. Army Airforce in October, 1943. As an aerial gunner on the B-17 Flying Fortress in the 8th Air Force/563rd Bomb Squadron based in London, England, Staff/Sergeant Hocker completed 30 missions over Europe through April, 1945. Bob was awarded the Air Medal and four Oakleaf Clusters and was honorably discharged in November 1945.

Bob then re-entered Penn State University, completing his undergraduate degree in Chemistry in 3 years. He then completed his Masters and Doctorate degrees in Chemistry at the University of Delaware.

On June 2, 1951, Bob married Joan Gibson Hocker of Wilmington and raised two sons, Andrew Gibson and Stephen Robert. During this period, Bob was first employed with Hercules Powder Company in Wilmington and later with the Dupont Company in the Fabrics & Finishes Division as a Research Chemist.

The family were all members of Limestone Presbyterian Church in Wilmington. Bob's primary interests included; chess, trap & skeet shooting, tennis and gardening.

Bob is survived by his wife Joan, sons Andrew and Steve, brother in-law Alan Gibson, one niece, two nephews and three grand-children. He was pre-deceased by his sister Elizabeth Jane Gibson.

Family and friends may pay their respects and attend a visitation at 3:30 pm with a service at 4:00 pm on Tuesday September 1st, 2020 at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, located at 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808. (Ph 302-478-2204). Masks and social distancing must be observed. To offer condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.mccreryandharra.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved