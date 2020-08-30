Robert Grant "Bob" Hocker
Wilmington - Robert G. Hocker, PhD, age 95, passed away peacefully August 29th 2020 after a long-term illness. Son of the late Harry Paul Hocker and Beatrice Corl Hocker of Wilmington, Bob graduated Wilmington H.S. and entered Penn State University briefly. He was subsequently drafted into the U.S. Army Airforce in October, 1943. As an aerial gunner on the B-17 Flying Fortress in the 8th Air Force/563rd Bomb Squadron based in London, England, Staff/Sergeant Hocker completed 30 missions over Europe through April, 1945. Bob was awarded the Air Medal and four Oakleaf Clusters and was honorably discharged in November 1945.
Bob then re-entered Penn State University, completing his undergraduate degree in Chemistry in 3 years. He then completed his Masters and Doctorate degrees in Chemistry at the University of Delaware.
On June 2, 1951, Bob married Joan Gibson Hocker of Wilmington and raised two sons, Andrew Gibson and Stephen Robert. During this period, Bob was first employed with Hercules Powder Company in Wilmington and later with the Dupont Company in the Fabrics & Finishes Division as a Research Chemist.
The family were all members of Limestone Presbyterian Church in Wilmington. Bob's primary interests included; chess, trap & skeet shooting, tennis and gardening.
Bob is survived by his wife Joan, sons Andrew and Steve, brother in-law Alan Gibson, one niece, two nephews and three grand-children. He was pre-deceased by his sister Elizabeth Jane Gibson.
Family and friends may pay their respects and attend a visitation at 3:30 pm with a service at 4:00 pm on Tuesday September 1st, 2020 at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, located at 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808. (Ph 302-478-2204). Masks and social distancing must be observed.