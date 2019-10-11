Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert H. Conly Obituary
Robert H. Conly

Newark - Robert H. Conly passed away on October 9, 2019 at home.

He was born in Wilmington, DE to the late David and Sadie Conly. Robert retired from Diamond State Telephone. He was 1945 graduate of H.C. Conrad High School and Lafayette College. Robert was a WWII Army veteran and served in Germany and France. He owned and operated Parklynn Hardware Store and had also became a locksmith. He was also a member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Robert D. Conly and Gary J. Conly. Robert is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joan F. Conly, his daughter Bonnie Lee Conly, his grandchildren, Jeff, Kristen, Kelly, Drew, Casey, Daniel and Jessica and his great-grandchildren, Kieran, Kaylie, Kendall, Adelaide and Emery.

The family wishes to thank Bayada Hospice and his caregiver Jess for the excellent care that they provided to Robert in his final days.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019
