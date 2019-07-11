Services
Robert H. "Bob" Freedman

Robert "Bob" H. Freedman

Wilmington - Age 69, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 after a courageous four and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was at his home with his adoring wife by his side and surrounded by family.

A loving husband, brother and father, "Papa" was his most treasured role.

Preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Shirley Freedman; Bob is survived by his wife of 46 years, Fran; brother, Ron Freedman (Cindi); three daughters, Laura Magedoff (Ari), Julia Silvernail (Kirk), and Sharon Freedman; and the lights of his life - his four grandchildren, Madeline, Tristan, Alexandra, and Logan.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, July 12, 2019 at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1801 Baynard Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19802. Shiva will be observed 9:00 pm, Saturday, July 13, 7:30 pm, Sunday, July 14 and Monday, July 15 at the late residence. Shiva will also be observed 7:30 pm, Tuesday, July 16 at the home of Laura and Ari Magedoff in Madison, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (www.mskcc.org), whose incredible care and treatment - and innovative research - allowed for him to live a rich, full life; Congregation Beth Shalom; or Delaware Hospice (www.delawarehospice.org).

Published in The News Journal from July 11 to July 12, 2019
