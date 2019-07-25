|
Robert H. Gibbons Jr.
Indianapolis, IN - Robert H. Gibbons Jr., 84, of Indianapolis, passed away after a long illness on July 18, 2019. He was born on November 2, 1934 to Robert, Sr. and Anna Netsch Gibbons of St. Georges, Delaware, where he lived until he graduated from Delaware City High School in 1952.
Bob graduated from Duke University and Duke Divinity School and also spent 2.5 years at The Manhattan School of Music. He was an Evangelist, Pastor, and a Singer at numerous different places across the world.
Bob is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Josh (Janice) Gibbons and Charity Gibbons; grandchildren, Ethan and Isaac Gibbons; brother, William (Gayle) Gibbons; sister, Judith (Peter) Stevenson; and many other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, July 25 at Indiana Funeral Care, Harry W Moore Chapel, in Indianapolis, Indiana, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Bob will be laid to rest at New Crown Cemetery, also in Indianapolis.
Published in The News Journal on July 25, 2019