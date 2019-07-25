Services
Indiana Funeral Care
8151 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Indiana Funeral Care
8151 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Indiana Funeral Care
8151 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gibbons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. Gibbons Jr.


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert H. Gibbons Jr. Obituary
Robert H. Gibbons Jr.

Indianapolis, IN - Robert H. Gibbons Jr., 84, of Indianapolis, passed away after a long illness on July 18, 2019. He was born on November 2, 1934 to Robert, Sr. and Anna Netsch Gibbons of St. Georges, Delaware, where he lived until he graduated from Delaware City High School in 1952.

Bob graduated from Duke University and Duke Divinity School and also spent 2.5 years at The Manhattan School of Music. He was an Evangelist, Pastor, and a Singer at numerous different places across the world.

Bob is survived by his wife, Joan; children, Josh (Janice) Gibbons and Charity Gibbons; grandchildren, Ethan and Isaac Gibbons; brother, William (Gayle) Gibbons; sister, Judith (Peter) Stevenson; and many other family members and friends.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Thursday, July 25 at Indiana Funeral Care, Harry W Moore Chapel, in Indianapolis, Indiana, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Bob will be laid to rest at New Crown Cemetery, also in Indianapolis.
Published in The News Journal on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Indiana Funeral Care
Download Now