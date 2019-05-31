|
Robert H. Irwin
Greenville - Robert H. Irwin, age 91, of Greenville, DE passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.
He was born in Chadd's Ford, PA March 26, 1928 to the late Andrew P. Irwin and Helen Chalfant. He graduated from the University of Delaware,1951 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He had a long and successful career starting with Chrysler Corporation International where he lived and worked in Australia, South Africa and Great Britain and traveled extensively to South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Later he became President of the Batesville Casket Company, Batesville, IN and President and CEO of LeRoy Industries, LeRoy, NY.
His formative years on a farm cultivated an everlasting passion for the outdoors. He loved to travel and spent many years living part-time in a home he designed and built in Bermuda. He was a keen golfer, a loyal University of Michigan football fan and later in life spent several years cruising the inland waterway on his much beloved boat, Laurali. He was a mentor to many and will be missed by all those who love him.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Barbara Hammett Irwin. His first wife of 35 years, Elizabeth Symonds Irwin, died in 1993. In addition to his second wife, he is survived by his children Lauren Irwin and spouse Robert Bugbee of New York, NY and Lisa Irwin and spouse Graham Burgess of London, England, and five grandchildren, Olivia, William, Sophie, Charlotte and Georgia.
His Funeral service will be held at 11:00 Monday morning, June 3, 2019, at The Episcopal Church of the Advent, 401 N. Union Street (Union and Fairthorn Sts.), Kennett Square, PA.
In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be given to the PO Box 15120, Chicago IL 60693 strokeassociation.org
Published in The News Journal on May 31, 2019