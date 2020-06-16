Robert H. (Choke) Roane
Robert H. Roane (Choke)

Wilmington - passed away on Wed, June 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Father of Rhonda and David Roane; brother of Frances Smither, Mary Davis, and Lawrence "Moon" Roane (Judy), with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral will be held at 10AM on Mon, June 22, 2020, at Congo Legacy Center 501 W. 28th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802. Viewing from 8-9:45AM only. Interment at Delaware Veterans Cemetery. www.congofuneralhome.com




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Viewing
08:00 - 09:45 AM
Congo Legacy Center
JUN
22
Funeral
10:00 AM
Congo Legacy Center
