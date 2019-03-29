Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert H. Roberts, Jr.

Newark - Age 85, of Newark, DE passed away on March 25, 2019. He was born in Wilmington to the late Robert and Margaret Roberts.

He worked as a cable splicer for Diamond State Telephone Co. for 42 years. He met the love of his life, Margaret in 1953 and were married for 64 years. He was predeceased by his brothers, Charles, Donald, Bill and Dicky. He is survived by his wife, Margaret and his sons, Kevin (Lorrie) and Thomas (Donna); grandchildren, Debra, Michael (Laura), Sarah (Paul), Kristi (Robert). Also left to cherish his memory are two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Benjamin.

A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 AM at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington on Monday April 1st with a funeral service starting at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
