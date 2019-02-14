|
Robert (Bob) Hall
Frisco TX - Robert (Bob) James Hall, 85, of Frisco TX, passed away February 6, 2019.
Bob was born in Wilmington, DE., June 11, 1933 to James and Edna (Orth) Hall.
He graduated from P.S. DuPont High School in 1951. He worked for Diamond State Telephone for 38 years. He served in the National Guard and was involved with the Rotary Club, Telephone Pioneers, Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball. He also loved bowling, computers and playing golf.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother Willard (Buzzy) and Harry (Eddie). He is survived by his wife, Betty of 66 years, his daughter, Cheryl Tonge (Phillip), and his son Robert (Rob) James Hall, Jr. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Brandon and Ryan Hall and Jessica and Stephen Tonge.
A celebration of life will be held in Delaware at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to Lifeway Hospice 4040 State Hwy 121 Ste 140 Carrollton, TX 75010 or to a .
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 14, 2019