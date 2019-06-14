Services
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery
Linwood, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Stroik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Henry Stroik Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Henry Stroik Sr. Obituary
Robert Henry Stroik, Sr.

Pen Argyl, PA - Robert Henry Stroik Sr., age 90, passed away June 12, 2019 at The Chandler Estate in Pen Argyl, PA

Born, raised and educated in Chester, Bob attended St. Hedwig's Parochial School and graduated from Chester High School Class of 1945. Bob moved to Delaware in 1957 and was most recently living in Tannersville. He was employed with the Sun Oil Co, the Ford Motor Co., and Tidewater Oil Co. (Getty Oil) where he retired after 30 years of service. Robert was a veteran in the US NAVY serving his country in WWII and the Merchant Marines.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents Capt. Edward A. Stroik USNR and Rose (Borek) Stroik.

Survivors: His loving Children: Robert H. Stroik, Jr., Candy Robinson, Richard M. Stroik; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, his wife of 48 years Marie Perkowski Stroik and his brother Edward Stroik.

A Graveside Service with military honors will be Saturday at 12 pm at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery in Linwood.

Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The News Journal on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
Download Now