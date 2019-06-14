|
Robert Henry Stroik, Sr.
Pen Argyl, PA - Robert Henry Stroik Sr., age 90, passed away June 12, 2019 at The Chandler Estate in Pen Argyl, PA
Born, raised and educated in Chester, Bob attended St. Hedwig's Parochial School and graduated from Chester High School Class of 1945. Bob moved to Delaware in 1957 and was most recently living in Tannersville. He was employed with the Sun Oil Co, the Ford Motor Co., and Tidewater Oil Co. (Getty Oil) where he retired after 30 years of service. Robert was a veteran in the US NAVY serving his country in WWII and the Merchant Marines.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Capt. Edward A. Stroik USNR and Rose (Borek) Stroik.
Survivors: His loving Children: Robert H. Stroik, Jr., Candy Robinson, Richard M. Stroik; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, his wife of 48 years Marie Perkowski Stroik and his brother Edward Stroik.
A Graveside Service with military honors will be Saturday at 12 pm at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery in Linwood.
Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The News Journal on June 14, 2019