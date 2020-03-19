Services
Faries Funeral Home
29 South Main Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-8816
Robert J. "Bob" Alexander

Robert J. "Bob" Alexander Obituary
Robert J. "Bob" Alexander

Smyrna - Robert J. "Bob" Alexander, age 83 of Smyrna, Delaware passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Bob was a longtime Powerhouse Technician for the DuPont Company.

In compliance to the current COVID-19 crisis, a private service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna with burial to follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Smyrna.

For more information and an opportunity to express condolences, please visit www.fariesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
