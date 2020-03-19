|
Robert J. "Bob" Alexander
Smyrna - Robert J. "Bob" Alexander, age 83 of Smyrna, Delaware passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Bob was a longtime Powerhouse Technician for the DuPont Company.
In compliance to the current COVID-19 crisis, a private service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna with burial to follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Smyrna.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020