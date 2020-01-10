|
Robert J. "Bob" Beck
Middletown - Robert J. "Bob" Beck, age 80, of Middletown, DE, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Born in Honesdale, PA on July 26, 1939, he was a son of the late Harry J. and Marie R. (Murtha) Beck. Bob worked as a tractor trailer driver for UPS, retiring in 2000 after 42 years of service. He also served as shop steward for Local 177 and was one of ten finalists in 1995 for America's Road team. Bob was a dedicated member of St. Joseph's Church where he enjoyed ushering. Always one to give back, he donated to many different charities as well as volunteered his time as a youth basketball coach for his granddaughter. Bob was also an avid golfer and fisherman. Above all, Bob adored and loved his family, especially his grandchildren who affectionately called him Papa.
In addition to Bob's parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Rigolosi. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joy A. (Pech) Beck; children, Robert M. Beck of Hackettstown, NJ, Laurie A. Malanga (Richard) of Abingdon, MD, Barbara L. Hill (Christopher) of Rolesville, NC, Thomas J. Beck (Joanne) of Stroudsburg, PA, William J. Beck (Deb) of Hackettstown, NJ; brothers, William "Jim" Beck (Kathleen) of Williamstown, NJ and Rev. Richard Beck of Hawley, PA; and grandchildren, Erica Malanga (Dustin), Joseph Malanga, Alyssa Hill and Amanda Beck.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at St. Joseph's Parish, 371 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to St. Josephs Parish at the address listed above or to a .
