Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
Wilmington, DE - Robert James Bloser, age 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019

Born in Carlisle, PA, Robert is the son of James and Evelyn Bloser.

Robert will be missed by his partner, Rena Kramer, children, James and wife, Rosemary, Nathan and wife, Kristin, Amy and husband, Todd Love, grandchildren, Matthew, Joshua, Julia, Patrick and Jack, brother, Edward and wife, Missy, sister, Mary and husband, Bill.

Bob was active in his retirement and greatly enjoyed his time with family, his friends in the Porsche Club, playing in his regular poker group, playing Bridge or the occasional round of golf. He will be deeply missed by many.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 to 11:30 am on Friday, July 19 with a service to follow from 11:30 am to noon at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or the Cancer Support Group https://cancersupportdelaware.org

To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019
