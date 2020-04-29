|
Robert J. Gross
Wilmington - Robert John Gross, 89 of Wilmington, DE passed away at his home surrounded by family on April 24, 2020.
Bob was born in Baltimore, MD on March 28, 1931. He attended Shrine of the Little Flower Elementary School, right across from his home, and graduated from Mount Saint Joseph High School in 1948. Bob obtained his B.S., Masters, and Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University. After completing his doctorate in chemistry, he went to work for the DuPont Company where most of his 34 years were spent in research and development for the Textile Fibers Department.
After retiring, Bob used his professional experience to assist Del-EASI with company audits and written reports for the State of Delaware Division of Research. He enjoyed golfing at DuPont Country Club. He also spent time fishing, gardening, and cooking. Bob actively supported and volunteered in his community. He was a former board member for the Ministry of Caring and a long time driver for both Meals on Wheels and the Road to Recovery programs. As a member of St. Mary Magdalen Parish, he served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Bob is predeceased by his parents Caspar and Frances (Kreseski), his brother Richard and his wife Dorothy. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 57 years, Jean (Detwiler), his sister Elaine Gorski, daughters Paula Piercy (Todd) and Lauren J. Hayes (Daniel), grand-children Davis and Logan Piercy, brothers-in-law Ben Detwiler and Ken Gorski, sister-in-law Trish Vaughn, and his many nieces and nephews.
At this time, interment will be private and a memorial mass will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation in Bob's memory to the Ministry of Caring (MinistryofCaring.org). To send messages of condolence to Robert's family please visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020