Robert J. Hanson, Sr.
Wilmington - Robert J. Hanson, Sr., of North Wilmington, DE passed away on February 11, 2019 at Lodge Lane Assisted Living Facility. Born in Amherst, WI in 1924, he was the son of Leslie and Grace Ludvigson Hanson. He served in the 81st Combat Engineers Battalion of the U.S. Army during World War II and was captured during the Battle of the Bulge. After liberation, he married his high school sweetheart, Donna Nelson in 1945. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a BS in Civil Engineering and MS in Civil Engineering in 1949.
Mr. Hanson was employed as an environmental engineer in the Indiana Department of Health, and the Air Material Compound of the U.S. Air Force before moving to Wilmington to work for the Atlas Powder Company, subsequently acquired by ICI Americas. He retired as the Manager of Environmental Quality in March 1987.
In retirement, he enjoyed hosting many holidays and swim parties with his family. He volunteered with the International Executive Service Corps, performing environmental projects in Egypt, Mexico, Slovakia and Sri Lanka. He also completed pro bono projects for the World Environmental Center in Bulgaria and Romania. He was a member of the Water Resources Association of the Delaware River Basin Commission and served on the Board of the Delaware Solid Waste Authority. He was an Emeritus Diplomate of the American Academy of Environmental Engineers. He was a life member of the Water Environment Federation, a member of the Chi Epsilon Honor Society, a Mason, and a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants. For many years, he was a faithful volunteer with Read-A-Loud Delaware and Meals on Wheels.
For many years, he was a devoted member of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, sung in the Chancel Choir, served on the church's Finance Committee, the Administrative Board, Staff/Pastor-Parish Relations Committee and the Board of Trustees.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters June Benson, Eva Rae Christenson and Genevieve Coleman, his wife Donna, and his son, Brian. He is survived by his sons Robert Hanson, Jr. (Barbara) and Barry Hanson (Jan), daughters Sandy Maguire and Laurie Bisignani (Thomas), daughter-in-law Arlene Hanson (Brian dec.), 16 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and another one expected in August.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the kind and caring support of the staff at Lodge Lane and Vitas Hospice.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2313 Concord Pike, Wilmington DE 19803 from 10:00 to 10:45 am. A memorial service will begin immediately following visitation. Interment will be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to in Robert's name.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019