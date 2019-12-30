|
|
Robert J. "Bob" Kacmarcik, Sr.
Newark - Robert J. "Bob" Kacmarcik, Sr., age 76, of Newark, DE and North Indian Beach, DE, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 pm until 6 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Meals on Wheels, c/o Newark Senior Center, 200 White Chapel Drive, Newark, DE 19713 or The Ronald McDonald House, 1901 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020