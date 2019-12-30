Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church
7200 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE
Robert J. "Bob" Kacmarcik Sr.

Robert J. "Bob" Kacmarcik Sr. Obituary
Robert J. "Bob" Kacmarcik, Sr.

Newark - Robert J. "Bob" Kacmarcik, Sr., age 76, of Newark, DE and North Indian Beach, DE, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 pm until 6 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption R.C. Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Meals on Wheels, c/o Newark Senior Center, 200 White Chapel Drive, Newark, DE 19713 or The Ronald McDonald House, 1901 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.

Published in The News Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
