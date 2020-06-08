Robert J. Kerrigan, Sr.
Newark - Robert J. Kerrigan, Sr., age 88, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on December 8, 1931, he was a son of the late Thomas A. and Margaret (McBride) Kerrigan. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, after graduating from Villanova University. He made his career as a chemical engineer with Firestone Tire & Rubber Company and FMC Corp.
A devout Catholic, Bob was a member of St. John-Holy Angels Parish and active in the Knights of Columbus as a 4th degree Knight. Active in his community, Bob volunteered for many local charitable organizations. He was a passionate sports fan and looked forward to cheering on both the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles each season. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and especially looked forward to family vacations.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Kerrigan; daughter, Janelle Millman; brothers, James Kerrigan and Thomas Kerrigan; and his former wife, E. Norene Kerrigan. Bob is survived by his wife of 34 years, Arleen A. (Rossi) Kerrigan; daughters, Norene Mast (Leon) and Judithann Deakyne (Mark); sons, Robert Kerrigan, Jr., Kevin Kerrigan (Kathy), Jason Millman, and Nathan Millman (Bronwyn); daughter in law, Irene Kerrigan; brother, Charles Kerrigan (Angel); 11 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Brandywine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Seasons Hospice and Christiana Care COVID-19 Unit for the excellent care given to Bob during his illness.
A public visitation will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Wednesday evening, June 10, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, in compliance with COVID-19 regulations. Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be made to St. John-Holy Angels Parish, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark, DE 19711.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Newark - Robert J. Kerrigan, Sr., age 88, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on December 8, 1931, he was a son of the late Thomas A. and Margaret (McBride) Kerrigan. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, after graduating from Villanova University. He made his career as a chemical engineer with Firestone Tire & Rubber Company and FMC Corp.
A devout Catholic, Bob was a member of St. John-Holy Angels Parish and active in the Knights of Columbus as a 4th degree Knight. Active in his community, Bob volunteered for many local charitable organizations. He was a passionate sports fan and looked forward to cheering on both the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles each season. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family and especially looked forward to family vacations.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Kerrigan; daughter, Janelle Millman; brothers, James Kerrigan and Thomas Kerrigan; and his former wife, E. Norene Kerrigan. Bob is survived by his wife of 34 years, Arleen A. (Rossi) Kerrigan; daughters, Norene Mast (Leon) and Judithann Deakyne (Mark); sons, Robert Kerrigan, Jr., Kevin Kerrigan (Kathy), Jason Millman, and Nathan Millman (Bronwyn); daughter in law, Irene Kerrigan; brother, Charles Kerrigan (Angel); 11 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Brandywine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Seasons Hospice and Christiana Care COVID-19 Unit for the excellent care given to Bob during his illness.
A public visitation will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Wednesday evening, June 10, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, in compliance with COVID-19 regulations. Services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be made to St. John-Holy Angels Parish, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark, DE 19711.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-368-9500
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.