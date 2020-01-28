Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Robert J. "Bob" Paxson Sr.


1959 - 2020
Robert J. "Bob" Paxson Sr. Obituary
Robert J. Paxson, Sr.

"Bob"

Wilmington - Robert J. "Bob" Paxson, Sr., age 60, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and fiancée.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720, followed by a memorial service at 12 pm. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations to help defer funeral costs may be made to the funeral home at the address above.

To view full obituary and leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com.

Published in The News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
