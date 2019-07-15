Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. "Rob" Simpson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. "Rob" Simpson Jr. Obituary
Robert "Rob" J. Simpson, Jr.

Wilmington - Robert "Rob" J. Simpson, age 51, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

He was born in Wilmington, DE and is the son of Mary Powell (Smith) Simpson and the late Robert J. Simpson, Sr. He graduated from The Christian Academy in 1986. Rob worked for QVC as a quality control analyst until 2009. After that, he was unable to engage in career pursuits due to health issues. Rob was an avid Sci-fi and photography enthusiast, and collector of memorabilia and historic camera equipment. He also had a love of film, and liked to draw.

Along with his mother, Bob is survived by his 2 sons, David and Sean; a brother Richard (Dawn); his aunt, Carolyn Lewis (George); uncle, Henry Simpson (Louise); 4 nieces, Elsbeth, Aeron, Brianna and Brighid; great niece and nephew, Leila and Emery and many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Rob's name to Delaware Humane Assoc. 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.

A viewing will be held on Friday, July 19, beginning at 10 am, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, where a service will follow at 11 am. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park.

For online condolences visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now