Robert "Rob" J. Simpson, Jr.
Wilmington - Robert "Rob" J. Simpson, age 51, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
He was born in Wilmington, DE and is the son of Mary Powell (Smith) Simpson and the late Robert J. Simpson, Sr. He graduated from The Christian Academy in 1986. Rob worked for QVC as a quality control analyst until 2009. After that, he was unable to engage in career pursuits due to health issues. Rob was an avid Sci-fi and photography enthusiast, and collector of memorabilia and historic camera equipment. He also had a love of film, and liked to draw.
Along with his mother, Bob is survived by his 2 sons, David and Sean; a brother Richard (Dawn); his aunt, Carolyn Lewis (George); uncle, Henry Simpson (Louise); 4 nieces, Elsbeth, Aeron, Brianna and Brighid; great niece and nephew, Leila and Emery and many cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Rob's name to Delaware Humane Assoc. 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 19, beginning at 10 am, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, where a service will follow at 11 am. Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park.
Published in The News Journal on July 15, 2019