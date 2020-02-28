|
|
Robert J. Turnberger
Wilmington - Robert J. Turnberger, lovingly known as Uncle Bob, Mr. T and Coach to everyone, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 24, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Born in Wilkes Barre and raised in Forty Fort, PA, Bob was the son of the late Edward Aloysious and Salome Elizabeth Turnberger. He was a graduate of Forty Fort High School, as well as East Stroudsburg University, where he graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. Bob was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean Conflict.
In 1959, Bob began his teaching career at Pleasantville High School in Pleasantville, NJ as well as the baseball coach. As coach, he led Pleasantville High School to the State Baseball Title with the help of his assistant coach, Max Manning, who had a long career in the Negro Baseball League and was inducted into Negro League Legends and the Glassboro State College Hall of Fame.
In 1961, Bob moved to Delaware and continued his teaching career as a Physical Education teacher at Christiana High School, where he also coached baseball and football. He began teaching Special Education at Medill Middle School, which led him to become a Driver's Education teacher for deaf and special needs students in the Christina School District until his retirement in 2004. Earlier in his career during the summer months, Bob was the pool manager and life guard at Red Mill Apartments for many years.
Bob will be remembered for his love and determination to help friends and students stay on the right path in life, which impacted so many people. He was full of life and always the life of the party. Bob was also loved for his special delivery of fudge and cookies to everyone he knew, which even spurred a News Journal article about him.
From the moment Bob married his wife, Sandy, they were inseparable. They loved hosting parties at their home, from Christmas and Thanksgiving to St. Patrick's Day, there was always a house full of people. They were avid sports fans and enjoyed traveling to all the College Bowl games, especially for Notre Dame and the Army/Navy games, for which they were Navy season ticket holders. Bob and Sandy had traveled all over the United States, as well as Alaska and the Caribbean. They also enjoyed fishing with their nephew, Michael. There wasn't anything they wouldn't try to do together.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Saundra D. (McGraw); his children, Robert Joseph Turnberger, Salome Elizabeth Turnberger, Susan Mary Wells (Eric), and Teresa Marie Turner (Terry); his grandchildren, Garrett Andrew Wells (Jayme), Courtnie Lee Derrick (Steven) and Ashlie Elizabeth Turnberger; and his great- grandchildren, MacKenzie and Leona Wells, Trevor Derrick, and Cameron Turnberger. He is also survived by his nieces, Lynn McElroy, Beth Gunther (Gary) and Anne Lucius (Terry); his nephews, Michael Turnberger (Debbie) and Steve Turnberger; his great-nephew, Jeremy McElroy (Katie); great-great niece, Reese McElroy; great-great nephew, Taylor McElroy; as well as his special niece of the heart, Annette "Nettie" Whitmarsh; his daughter of the heart, Paula Tiberi and his grandson of the heart, Andrew Tiberi. Bob was predeceased by his first wife of 30 years, Janet (Marcolina) Turnberger; his daughter-in-law, Rosemary Turnberger; his brother, Edward N. Turnberger; his sister-in-law, Eileen Turnberger and his nephew, Brian Campbell. He will also be dearly missed by his brother-in-law, Richard Lawrence McGraw, III (Barbara); his niece, Kelly Smith (Will); his great- nephews, Evan and Kyle Smith; his nephew, Richard Lawrence McGraw, IV (Bessie); his great-nieces, Emily, Megan, Erin and Ashley McGraw; his great- nephew, Richard Lawrence McGraw, V; his sister-in-law, Cheryl Campbell; his nephew, Darrin Campbell; his niece, Patricia Phillips and her family; his nephew, Michael Campbell and his family; as well as his many lifetime friends, neighbors and former students.
Bob's family would like to thank Nate and Mitchell of Riley Bros., as well as Dawn, Bill and Kendall Riley, for their never-ending help. A special thank you to Rev. Joseph Piekarski, Rev. Brian Lewis and Rev. William Cocco for their friendship, guidance and support, as well as the late Rev. David Baumgartel, their St. John the Beloved Parish family and the many deacons and priests in the Diocese. Through the years, Bob was thankful for his dear friends, the late Mr. Gus Tsionas and the late Dr. Will Proctor, former Head of Special Education for Christina School District, who both helped support his special education endeavors with the Christina School District.
Bob's family would like to thank his many caregivers, including Dr. Mart Amick, Dr. Eric Johnson, Michelle Smith, P.A., all of his doctors from First State Orthopedics, Dr. Benjamin Cooper, as well as the staff of Millcroft Rehab and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care and support during his illness.
Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11:30 AM on Tuesday, March 3 at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 AM. A committal service will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, March 4 at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd., Bear, DE 19701.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Beloved Parish or Aquinas Academy, 2370 Red Lion Rd., Bear, DE 19701.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020