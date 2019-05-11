Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
chapel of the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
2465 Chesapeake City Rd
Bear, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Villermaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Villermaux

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert J. Villermaux Obituary
Robert J. Villermaux

Wilmington, DE - Robert J. Villermaux, age 76, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol; his children, John Villermaux (Sue), Cindy Villermaux, Anne Hickey (Jason), and Sean Smith (Ashley); his sister, Grace Chapman (Wayne); 8 grandchildren and many loving extended family members. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Lucinda Villermaux and his brothers, James, Edmond, Harry, and John Edward.

Friends may visit with his family on Wednesday, May 15 from 5-7 pm at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Pike Creek. A remembrance service will be held on Thursday, May 16 at 11 am in the chapel of the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd, Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Needy Family Fund, P.O. Box 15505, Wilmington, DE 19850.

To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now