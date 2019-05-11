|
Robert J. Villermaux
Wilmington, DE - Robert J. Villermaux, age 76, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carol; his children, John Villermaux (Sue), Cindy Villermaux, Anne Hickey (Jason), and Sean Smith (Ashley); his sister, Grace Chapman (Wayne); 8 grandchildren and many loving extended family members. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Lucinda Villermaux and his brothers, James, Edmond, Harry, and John Edward.
Friends may visit with his family on Wednesday, May 15 from 5-7 pm at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Pike Creek. A remembrance service will be held on Thursday, May 16 at 11 am in the chapel of the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Needy Family Fund, P.O. Box 15505, Wilmington, DE 19850.
To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2019