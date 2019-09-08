Services
Robert J. "Bob" Willoughby Sr.

Robert J. "Bob" Willoughby, Sr.

Newark - Robert J. "Bob" Willoughby, Sr., age 77, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 noon on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to the , 630 Churchmans Road, Suite 202, Newark, DE 19702.

Published in The News Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, 2019
