|
|
Robert J. "Big Rob" Wilson IV
Wilmington - Rob Wilson, age 41 of Wilmington DE, passed away suddenly on March 1st, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Rob graduated from Wilmington High School and attended Wesley College. He was an equipment operator at Amtrak for the past 20 years. Rob was an avid sports enthusiast and proudly cheered for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, and the Utah Jazz. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church and The Holy Name Society.
Rob is survived by his mother Susan W. Wilson and his father Robert J. Wilson III. Also surviving is his sister Anne M. Pini (Randy), nieces Isabella R. Pini and Cadence M. Brodzinski. He will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be especially missed by his many, many great friends.
The Wilson family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Christiana Care and also to Rob's friends for all the love and support.
A 1pm funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N. DuPont St. on Friday, March 8th, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10am. Interment will be private.
The family requests, please, no flowers. Please make a contribution to The St. Anthony of Padua, Holy Name Society, 901 N DuPont St., Wilmington, DE 19805.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME
(302) 658-9095
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019