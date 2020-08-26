Robert James Browning
Robert James Browning, 88, of Oxford, PA, formerly of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Jennersville Hospital. He was a resident of Ware Presbyterian Village in Oxford for six years. He was the loving husband of Carol Hall Browning with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.
Born in Lincoln, MA he was the son of the late George U. and Isabelle Smith Browning. Bob was a veteran of the U. S Air Force serving during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Morocco as an x-ray technician.
Following his service, Bob attended college, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Northeastern University in Boston, MA. During this time he worked with the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, including work in Greenland. After graduation, he was employed with the Chicago Bridge & Iron Company for 32 years, working as an engineer in many states. He had assignments as a project engineering manager in Tokyo, Japan, London, England, and Dunkirk, France. He was a licensed Professional Engineer in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and New Jersey, and a member of the American Society of Civil Engineering.
During his life, Bob was also a member of the Lions Club, the Elks Club, the Greenville, PA Library Board, and was active in the Episcopal Church, serving in various volunteer roles. Most recently he was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Newark, DE and St. Christopher Episcopal Church, Oxford. He was an avid woodworker, making furniture and remodeling many of the family homes. He always enjoyed a good party, and loved to dance.
He is survived by his wife Carol; his son, Stephen Browning of Bear, DE; his daughter, Rebecca McKinley of Cheshire, CT; his grandchildren, Sarah Wilson, Scott Browning, Taylor McKinley, Dagny McKinley, and Stacy Browning; and his great-grandchildren, Jonah, Lucas, Micah and Ethan Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandchild, Caleb Wilson; and his siblings, George Browning, Jr., Charlotte Willets, Frances Lake and William Browning.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 29 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10006-3111.
Arrangements are being handled by Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc, Oxford, Pa. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com
.