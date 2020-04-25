Services
Robert James Josephson


1981 - 2020
Robert James Josephson Obituary
Robert James Josephson

Robert James Josephson, 39 was born on April 20th, 1981 in Wilmington, Delaware. He passed away on April 20th, 2020.

Preceded in death by his father, Robert M Josephson.

Survived by his Mother Cheryl Josephson, 4 beautiful children Shane, Dante, Robert and Chase, and a sister Theresa Rene Godwin.

He was a true animal lover with a very big heart. His love last forever. He is gone but never forgotten.

Arrangements entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington DE. Due to pandemic funeral services will be limited to immediate family.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
