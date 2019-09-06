Services
Robert James Stayathome Sr.


1955 - 2019
Robert James Stayathome Sr. Obituary
Robert James Stayathome, Sr.

Frackville, PA - 10-27-55-8-21-19

Passed away in St. Joseph Hospital in Reading, Pennsylvania from heart attack and kidney failure. He is preceded by his mom and dad (Barbara and Webb), his sister Hopi and brother Danny. He is survived by his sister Sue Berti Stayathome and brother-in-law (Victor) and sister Vicki Lynn Stayathome. His 2 sons Robert Jr. and Jimmy, his 2 daughters Robin and Tianna, stepdaughter Pam Demko and granddaughters Leighann, Loni, Klorind, 3 grandsons Jarren, Noah and Bryce, 3 great-grandchildren Dani, Arya, Taytum, special niece Becky Berti and 3 nieces and 7 nephews and many great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and his ex-wife Diane and many friends. We are having a celebration of life in honor of Bobby on September 7, 2019 @ VFW Post 3420 on Churchmans Rd. from 5-9 all friends and family are invited.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
