Robert John Corcoran
Silver Spring, MD - Robert John Corcoran, 82, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. He graduated from Salesianum High School in 1955 and earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Delaware and JD from Villanova University Law School. Bob worked for over 40 years at the US Patent Office. He was predeceased by his parents Francis and Celeste Corcoran and his siblings Celeste Zaferiou and Frank Corcoran. He is survived by his loving wife Jane Anne, son Kevin (Cynthie), daughter Kristi (Dean) Hullings, and 6 grandchildren. Bob is also survived by his sister Nancy (Jim) McFadden of Wilmington, DE. The funeral Mass will be private, and a memorial service will be held at a later time. Condolences may be shared at www.RememberingBobCorcoran.com. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to Saint Andrew Apostle Catholic Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Road, Silver Spring, MD 20902 or to Montgomery Hospice,1355 Piccard Dr., Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.
Published in The News Journal from May 14 to May 17, 2020.