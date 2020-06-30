Robert John Rice
Smyrna - Robert John Rice, age 75 of Smyrna DE died on June 27th at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, DE after a brief battle with brain cancer.
Born in Bloomvile, NY in 1945, Bob served in the U. S. Army as a medic in Vietnam. He then made his home in Oneonta, NY. For many years, Bob was a loyal employee of La Monica Beverage Company and Shop Steward for International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Bob had an interest in handicapping the horses, which took root at the Saratoga Race Course and he enjoyed many years of working through the stats to find his long shot.
In 1987, Bob and Molly moved to Delaware where Bob's second career in custom cabinetry merged with his personal passion for making beautiful furniture and toys for his beloved family. Bob was a member of the Unitarian Universalists of Central Delaware and The St. Jones River Lotus Sangha.
In addition to his parents, John Sr. and Lucille Rice, he was preceded in death by his dear sister, Brenda Rice.
Bob is survived by his wife Molly Keogh of Smyrna DE; daughters, Alexandra Hanson and husband Todd of Hebron, MD and Melissa Rice of Harrington, DE; grandchildren Nicole Hanson and Joseph Rice. He is also survived by siblings Celia Soden and husband Ken of Delhi, NY, Ralph Rice and wife Michele of Hummelstown, PA, John Rice and wife Nancy of Stamford, NY, Melody Hochbrueckner of Grand Gorge NY; and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by Molly's children and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bob's ashes will be scattered near a favorite trout fishing hole near Oneonta, NY.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Disabled American Veterans,
Post Office Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
