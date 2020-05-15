Robert John "Sugar Bear" Williamson
Clayton - Robert John "Sugar Bear" Williamson, age 89, of Clayton, DE, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Born in Beards Fork, WV on March 3, 1931 he was the son of the late George and Dolly (Buckland) Williamson. He worked as a millwright for various companies over the years. Robert entered the U.S. Army in 1951, attaining the rank of Corporal. On September 2,1952 he married his "Sugar Babe". Robert became a member of St. Johns Blue Lodge #2 New Castle in 1961. He was an avid gardener, spending countless hours tending to his beautiful flower and herb gardens. An accomplished musician, Robert played guitar and sang in a three-octave range. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing as well as canning and cooking with his Sugar Babe. Robert will always be remembered as a family man, proud father and pop-pop. He loved his family and life.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by daughter, Sheree Lynn Jones. He is survived by his wife, Nellie Ann (Walls) Williamson; daughters, Peggy Lee Grose and Robin Ann Rusden and her fiancé, Robert Ames; grandchildren, Rachel Anya (Daryl Roy), Julian Isaac Jones (Elizabeth), Amanda Cullen (Jack), Robert Thomas and James Robert; and great grandchildren, Elijah Roy, Alicia Jones, Sarah Jones, Jackson Cullen, Henley Cullen, Adelaide Grosse and Quinn Cullen.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to American Veterans, 4647 Forbes Blvd, Lanham, MD 20706.
Published in The News Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.