Robert Joseph "Rob" Hanson
Newark - Robert Joseph "Rob" Hanson, age 62, of Newark, DE, formerly of Columbus, OH, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Born in Columbus, OH on March 19, 1957, he was a son of the late Robert Junior and Rosemary (Lascola) Hanson. Rob worked as a retail manager for many years, retiring from Tote's Isotoner in Lancaster, PA.
A fanatical sports fan, you could always find Rob cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia 76ers. In his youth he played baseball and ran track. He lived a simple life and more than anything loved his children and grandchildren and spending time with them together.
In addition to his parents, Rob was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Hanson. He is survived by his daughters, April Wieand (Kevin), Lindsey Hanson and Holly Fredrickson (Ben); grandchildren, Olivia and Owen Wieand, Charles, Katherine and baby boy Fredrickson, who is expected in August; siblings, Cathy Vanecko and Mark Hanson; former wife and friend, Cathy Hanson; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rob's memory to the , 200 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal on June 23, 2019