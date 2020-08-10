1/
Robert (Bob) Krajeski
Robert (Bob) Krajeski

Wilmington - Bob, passed away on August 7 at Seasons Hospice after a short illness.

Bob was born to the late Jesse and Charlotte Krajewski and raised in the polish neighborhood of Wilmington, DE. After he graduated from Salesianum School, he went to study Electrical Engineering at Capitol Technology University in Laurel, MD. He started his professional career in IT. His work required him to live in different cities around the country and he eventually settled down in the Maryland-Virginia area where he worked at various IT companies. He ended his career at the Dept. of Defense for the Federal Government in Washington, DC.

A few years ago, he retired and relocated to Wilmington, DE to be near his family. Shortly after that, he met and went on to marry one his neighbors and made numerous close friends in the community where he lived, Little Falls Village. He remained very active after his retirement by teaching at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and by attending classes there as well. He volunteered on the Board of Fair Hill Nature Center in Maryland for a few years. At the time of his death, he was serving his 6th year on the Board of Directors of Little Falls Village and was the current president. He was very well known in the community and appreciated because he always tried to help others and willing to listen. He dedicated a lot of time and effort to any project that affected the well-being of the LFV community and enjoyed the camaraderie with the neighbors.

He loved wine, new restaurants, music, sightseeing new places, woodcarving, and meeting people. He also loved to stay informed of the latest changes and inventions in technology. He used to call himself a "techno-geek". When he lived in Virginia, he had a 5-acre property where he had a horse named Girl that was the apple of his eye and referred to her as a gentle giant. He loved his wife and family, and had a very close relationship with his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife, Carmen Casanova; his sister Carolyn LaFazia (Dennis); his nephew Chad LaFazia (Melanie); his niece Kara Oliver (John); and their children Mia, Jack, Cecilia, Johnny, Juliana, and Aleena.

The family is very grateful to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Wilmington Rehabilitation Center and the Neuro Critical Care Unit at Christiana Care for caring for him in the last couple of years of his life.

He will be cremated followed by a private service in the fall. Donations in Bob's name can be made to Fair Hill Nature Center, 630 Tawes Dr., Elkton, MD 21921 or www.fairhillnature.org

To place an online condolence please visit

Corletolatinafuneralhome.com

302.652.6642






Published in The News Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
