|
|
Robert L. Bierley
Claymont - Robert L Bierley, 91 years old, died Nov 13, 2019 of heart failure. Bob and his wife of 64 years, Agnes, who passed away in 2013, lived in Claymont, DE for 56 years before retiring to Florida. He is survived by his son Keith and wife Bernadette of Keller, TX, son Jim of Phoenix, AZ, and grandson Shane and wife Angela of N Hollywood CA.
Bob was born March 19, 1928, the son of Blodwyn Knox and George Bierley. In his youth, Bob pursued sports and played on a variety of teams. He worked for the Sun Oil Co for 34 years. He was a lifelong Delaware Blue Hens fan, tailgating on weekends with friends. In Florida, he enjoyed golf, bowling, and sharing a cold one with friends at the clubhouse. Bob was a good and humble man, known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He will be missed by family and friends. Bob and Agnes will be buried at the Veterans Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Memorials can be made to the Delaware Valley Chapter.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019