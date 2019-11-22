Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bierley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Bierley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Bierley Obituary
Robert L. Bierley

Claymont - Robert L Bierley, 91 years old, died Nov 13, 2019 of heart failure. Bob and his wife of 64 years, Agnes, who passed away in 2013, lived in Claymont, DE for 56 years before retiring to Florida. He is survived by his son Keith and wife Bernadette of Keller, TX, son Jim of Phoenix, AZ, and grandson Shane and wife Angela of N Hollywood CA.

Bob was born March 19, 1928, the son of Blodwyn Knox and George Bierley. In his youth, Bob pursued sports and played on a variety of teams. He worked for the Sun Oil Co for 34 years. He was a lifelong Delaware Blue Hens fan, tailgating on weekends with friends. In Florida, he enjoyed golf, bowling, and sharing a cold one with friends at the clubhouse. Bob was a good and humble man, known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He will be missed by family and friends. Bob and Agnes will be buried at the Veterans Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

Memorials can be made to the Delaware Valley Chapter.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -